Susquehanna Trims LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Target Price to $15.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TREE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TREE

LendingTree Trading Up 2.0 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. LendingTree has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.99.

In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 172,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $3,270,030.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,210.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in LendingTree by 59.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the second quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of LendingTree during the second quarter worth $57,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.