Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives $35.09 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.09.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDX. Guggenheim upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $965,660.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,863.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,501,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,264,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $12,816,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,900,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,506,000 after acquiring an additional 548,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $9,942,000.

Shares of SNDX opened at $14.80 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $29.86. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

