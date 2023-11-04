Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

NYSE:SKT opened at $23.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.84. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $25.23.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 125.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 151.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 84.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including one center under development. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise approximately 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 600 different brand name companies.

