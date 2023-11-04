Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,524 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Target by 87.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Target by 252.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $112.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.95. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.44%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.35.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

