TD Securities Analysts Give Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) a C$34.00 Price Target

TD Securities set a C$34.00 price target on Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank set a C$40.00 price target on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. CIBC set a C$40.00 price target on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$35.00 price target on Strathcona Resources and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$36.00.

SCR opened at C$26.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$38.03. Strathcona Resources has a 1 year low of C$26.66 and a 1 year high of C$30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.12, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 11.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22.

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in western Canada. The company has 100% interests in the Cactus Lake property located to the south of Macklin, Saskatchewan; the Winter property located to the northwest of Unity, Saskatchewan; and the Court property located to the southeast of Kerrobert, Saskatchewan.

