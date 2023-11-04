Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.97, but opened at $34.86. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tenable shares last traded at $34.81, with a volume of 625,697 shares trading hands.

TENB has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on Tenable in a report on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

Read Our Latest Report on TENB

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,799 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $213,267.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,369,485.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $213,267.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,369,485.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 12,531 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $566,150.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,351.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,500. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,012,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at $679,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Tenable by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its position in Tenable by 10.4% in the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

(Get Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

