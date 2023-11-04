The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,681 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Boeing by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. Finally, WealthSpring Partners LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $195.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.00 billion, a PE ratio of -41.50 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $154.49 and a 1 year high of $243.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.90.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.