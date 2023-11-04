The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 4.4% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Clorox by 43.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 295.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 24.2% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the second quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,883.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James downgraded Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

Clorox Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE CLX opened at $125.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 184.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.35. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $178.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 165.12% and a net margin of 1.22%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 705.89%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

