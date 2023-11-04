The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) vs. Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Head to Head Comparison

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) and Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

The OLB Group has a beta of 2.31, indicating that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Priority Technology has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The OLB Group and Priority Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The OLB Group $30.37 million 0.31 -$7.79 million ($0.45) -1.36 Priority Technology $663.64 million 0.42 -$2.15 million ($0.59) -6.14

Analyst Ratings

Priority Technology has higher revenue and earnings than The OLB Group. Priority Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The OLB Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The OLB Group and Priority Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The OLB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Priority Technology 0 2 1 0 2.33

Priority Technology has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 24.31%. Given Priority Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Priority Technology is more favorable than The OLB Group.

Profitability

This table compares The OLB Group and Priority Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The OLB Group -30.16% -24.88% -21.96% Priority Technology -0.45% N/A -0.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.0% of The OLB Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Priority Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of The OLB Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 77.4% of Priority Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Priority Technology beats The OLB Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc. is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers. www.olb.com and www.olb.com/investors-data.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing. It also offers CPX, a platform that offers accounts payable automation solutions, including virtual card, purchase card, ACH +, dynamic discounting, or check. In addition, the company provides curated managed services; and payment-adjacent technologies to facilitate the acceptance of electronic payments from customers. Further, it offers embedded payment and banking solutions to enterprise customers to modernize legacy platforms and accelerate software partners' strategies to monetize payments; and managed services solutions that provide audience-specific programs for institutional partners and other third parties; and consulting and development solutions. It serves SMB, and enterprises, as well as distribution partners, including retail and wholesale independent sales organizations, financial institutions, and independent software vendors. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

