The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Receives $14.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 34.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 217.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in The Pennant Group by 265.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNTG opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The Pennant Group has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $348.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.99.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $132.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

