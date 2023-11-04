The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $250.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.37. The company has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

