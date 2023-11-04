The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 18.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,842,000,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.44.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $250.99 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $255.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.37. The company has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.