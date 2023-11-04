ThredUp (TDUP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect ThredUp to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 60.39% and a negative net margin of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $82.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million. On average, analysts expect ThredUp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ThredUp alerts:

ThredUp Price Performance

TDUP opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.35. ThredUp has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDUP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ThredUp from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ThredUp from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ThredUp from $2.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ThredUp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TDUP

Insider Transactions at ThredUp

In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 72,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $233,059.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 72,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $233,059.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James G. Reinhart sold 34,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $132,779.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,268 shares in the company, valued at $710,845.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 427,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,764. Insiders own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ThredUp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,064,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,094,000 after buying an additional 252,598 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in ThredUp by 9.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,482,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after buying an additional 583,045 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in ThredUp by 72.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,154,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after buying an additional 2,591,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in ThredUp by 13.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,693,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after buying an additional 563,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ThredUp by 20.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after buying an additional 765,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.