Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPZ. CIBC lowered their price target on Topaz Energy from C$26.75 to C$26.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$25.25 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.85.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TPZ

Topaz Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Topaz Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of TPZ opened at C$21.50 on Tuesday. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$17.76 and a 52-week high of C$24.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 326.32%.

Insider Transactions at Topaz Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Marty Staples acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$21.51 per share, with a total value of C$53,767.00. Corporate insiders own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

About Topaz Energy

(Get Free Report)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.