TopBuild Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $19.66 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for TopBuild in a report released on Tuesday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $19.66 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.76. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TopBuild’s current full-year earnings is $18.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TopBuild’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.59 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.80 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.00.

BLD opened at $264.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.86. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $307.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.72.

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total value of $286,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total value of $286,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total transaction of $1,357,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,830 shares in the company, valued at $22,278,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,881. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 75.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 85.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

