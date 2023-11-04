Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Lowered to C$125.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TIH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$127.00 to C$123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$120.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$123.38.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.
In other news, Director Benjamin David Cherniavsky acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$112.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,150.00. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
