Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$116.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$120.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TIH. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$133.00 to C$131.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$126.00 to C$124.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$128.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$123.38.

TSE TIH opened at C$110.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$109.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$108.98. Toromont Industries has a 12-month low of C$96.20 and a 12-month high of C$117.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. The firm has a market cap of C$9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Benjamin David Cherniavsky purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$112.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,150.00. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

