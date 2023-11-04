TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Receives $7.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on TPG RE Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

NYSE TRTX opened at $5.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $425.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.98. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $4.64 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 110.25, a current ratio of 88.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.55%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 3,051.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 935,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 905,492 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

