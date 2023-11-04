Traders Buy High Volume of Ball Call Options (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 7,276 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 69% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,306 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ball news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ball news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $200,206.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,405.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Ball by 446.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Price Performance

BALL opened at $51.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Ball has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $62.14. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ball will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BALL. Credit Suisse Group cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays raised Ball from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.92.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

