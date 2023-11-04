Traders Purchase Large Volume of Zoom Video Communications Put Options (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 144,880 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 189% compared to the average daily volume of 50,101 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.55.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $62.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.17. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 143.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of -0.16. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $89.67.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $671,022.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.58, for a total transaction of $141,754.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,660,520.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $671,022.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,442 shares of company stock valued at $10,559,510 over the last quarter. 11.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

