Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Receives $4.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.95.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COOK shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Traeger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.75 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Traeger from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Traeger from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Traeger from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday.

Get Traeger alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Traeger

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Traeger

In other news, CFO Dominic Blosil sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $30,700.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,375,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,517,218.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO James H. Hardy, Jr. sold 6,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $25,234.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 914,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,667,818.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Dominic Blosil sold 7,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $30,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,375,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,517,218.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,066 shares of company stock valued at $337,275. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOK. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Traeger by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Traeger by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Traeger by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Traeger by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Traeger by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,774,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after buying an additional 260,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Stock Up 7.6 %

Traeger stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $361.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Traeger had a negative net margin of 47.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $171.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Research analysts expect that Traeger will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Traeger Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.