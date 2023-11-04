Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Reaches New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $216.71 and last traded at $212.82, with a volume of 167206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $213.50.

The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total transaction of $634,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $886,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total value of $1,253,422.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 45.4% in the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 295.4% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

