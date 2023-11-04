Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target Raised to $108.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Transcat from $103.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.80.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.37. The company has a market cap of $690.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Transcat has a 52 week low of $65.60 and a 52 week high of $115.41.

In related news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total value of $101,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,297.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Transcat news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,297.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 5,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $590,484.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,967.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the first quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 137.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 162.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 533.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

