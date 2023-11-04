TreeHouse Foods (THS) to Release Earnings on Monday

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect TreeHouse Foods to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. TreeHouse Foods has set its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $843.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.84 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect TreeHouse Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

Shares of THS opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -31.74 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.02. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of TreeHouse Foods

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc acquired 87,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,910,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,883,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,258,639.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 185.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking product, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, snack bars, and unique candy; and beverage and drink mix, including non-dairy creamer, single serve beverages, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

