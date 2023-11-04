Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives $36.80 Average PT from Analysts

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $28.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.63. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.05 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 10.53%. Tri Pointe Homes's revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after purchasing an additional 329,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,466,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,379,000 after acquiring an additional 141,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,796,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,909,000 after acquiring an additional 16,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,288,000 after purchasing an additional 126,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,938,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

