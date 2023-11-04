Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,625 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carter’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 140.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $242,923.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jeff Jenkins sold 3,513 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $242,923.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,713 shares of company stock worth $1,722,878. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Carter’s Stock Performance

NYSE:CRI opened at $70.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.90. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.91 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 27.45%. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

