U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 69,281 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 29,738 shares in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

