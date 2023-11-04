Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Receives $3.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.70.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UGP. StockNews.com raised Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target on the stock.

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

UGP opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.97. Ultrapar Participações has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Ultrapar Participações Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.0516 dividend. This is an increase from Ultrapar Participações’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 11.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,746,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 285,429 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,266,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 1,495,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 85.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,199,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 1,012,518 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 7.0% in the second quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 1,605,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Ultrapar Participações by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,583,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 275,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar Participações SA operates in the energy and infrastructure business in in Brazil, Europe, Singapore, the United States, Canada, other Latin American countries, and internationally. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; and renewable electricity and compressed natural gas.

