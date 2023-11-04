United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 99,413 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 24.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in United Therapeutics by 6.2% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in United Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

UTHR opened at $224.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.28. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $609.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,845.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.98, for a total transaction of $1,337,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,160,845.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.36, for a total transaction of $85,163.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,535.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,383 shares of company stock worth $6,806,244 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UTHR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up previously from $307.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $318.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

