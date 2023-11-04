Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Purchased by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,204 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 29,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uniti Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

Uniti Group Price Performance

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.55.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 138,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

