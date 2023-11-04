Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives $6.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.40.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Upland Software
Upland Software Price Performance
Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58.
Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 59.49%. The company had revenue of $74.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
