Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Cut by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,158 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $221,809,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $108,341,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $126.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.81.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

