Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM opened at $240.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $246.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.29. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $385.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPAM Systems news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total transaction of $368,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 982 shares in the company, valued at $233,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

