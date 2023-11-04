Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after purchasing an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $399,335,000 after purchasing an additional 624,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,811,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,163,000 after acquiring an additional 38,884 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.9 %

JBHT stock opened at $175.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.66 and a fifty-two week high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $76,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

