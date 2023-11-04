Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CYBR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 159.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 20.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $73,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $196.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.41.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $180.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $113.19 and a one year high of $182.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.25.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 17.55% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. Analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

