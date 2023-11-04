Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 4.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 13.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 238,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,235,000 after purchasing an additional 29,121 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the first quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 43.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 86,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,527,000 after purchasing an additional 26,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half by 6.4% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $152,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,056.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,108,537.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of Robert Half stock opened at $76.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average of $73.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.65 and a 52-week high of $89.78.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Robert Half’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RHI

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

