Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.82 Million Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDS. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $443.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.32. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.89 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.73.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total transaction of $1,301,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,748.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.78, for a total transaction of $1,301,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,748.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at $200,681.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,160,097 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

