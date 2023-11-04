Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.98 Million Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,193 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WSO. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Watsco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Watsco by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.78.

Watsco Price Performance

NYSE WSO opened at $367.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.38 and a 12-month high of $406.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $363.54 and its 200-day moving average is $356.53.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 64.69%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

