Van ECK Associates Corp Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,203,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,188,867,000 after acquiring an additional 338,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,494,000 after acquiring an additional 79,479 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 192.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,296,000 after buying an additional 2,033,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,004,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,012,000 after buying an additional 185,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,856,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,355,000 after buying an additional 645,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.37%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.