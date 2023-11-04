Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 602 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,997,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,928,000 after buying an additional 850,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 19.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,467,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,322,000 after buying an additional 395,419 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 435.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,258,000 after buying an additional 1,037,295 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Nordson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,095,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,591,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 258.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after purchasing an additional 633,821 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nordson stock opened at $221.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.92 and a 200-day moving average of $230.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $253.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $648.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.94 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.34%.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

In related news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total value of $279,813.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,709.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.22, for a total value of $301,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,821.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.11, for a total value of $279,813.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,709.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,744,056 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS); Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

