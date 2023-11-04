Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Albemarle by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Albemarle by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.60.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $127.98 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $116.35 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.71.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.98% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

