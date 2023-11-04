Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,391 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,389 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.11% of Gibraltar Industries worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,026,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,279,000 after purchasing an additional 620,995 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 630.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 203,334 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after purchasing an additional 141,780 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $5,777,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,077,000 after purchasing an additional 119,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

ROCK opened at $66.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.62. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.69 and a 1 year high of $77.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.09.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.