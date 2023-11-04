Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 6th. Analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. On average, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $376.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $355.94 and a 200 day moving average of $347.84. The company has a market capitalization of $97.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $282.21 and a one year high of $381.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $343.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,466 shares of company stock worth $14,285,655 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

