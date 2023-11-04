VS MEDIA Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:VSME) Quiet Period To End on November 7th

VS MEDIA’s (NASDAQ:VSME – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, November 7th. VS MEDIA had issued 2,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 28th. The total size of the offering was $10,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

VS MEDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ VSME opened at $1.10 on Friday. VS MEDIA has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $8.64.

About VS MEDIA

VS MEDIA Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates a network of digital creators who create and upload content to social media platforms, such as Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

