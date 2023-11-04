VYNE Therapeutics Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, October 30th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.69). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for VYNE Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($7.49) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.47) EPS.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($1.09). VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,620.15% and a negative return on equity of 113.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million.

NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $3.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.42. VYNE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 41.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 12.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing proprietary and therapeutics for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions. The company's lead product is VYN201, a locally administered pan-BET inhibitor soft drug to address diseases involving multiple, diverse inflammatory cell signaling pathways with low systemic exposure.

