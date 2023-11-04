Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WASH shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on WASH
Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Up 4.9 %
Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $95.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.
Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 31,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.
Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Washington Trust Bancorp
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Shocking uranium play that hedge funds kept hidden
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Dependable dividends: Why utility stocks are on fire
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Realtor verdict, poor revenue guidance send Zillow stock plunging
Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.