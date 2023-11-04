Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $7.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.10. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Check Point Software Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $7.24 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

CHKP opened at $136.92 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $138.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 34.6% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 16,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 18.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.2% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

