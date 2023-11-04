Wedbush Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.81). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.34) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.59) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.56) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VRDN. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

Shares of VRDN opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.93 and a one year high of $39.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $20.61.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,462.86% and a negative return on equity of 86.39%. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 257,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 141,393 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,189,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,705,000 after buying an additional 169,493 shares during the period. Kopp Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 131,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $837,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

