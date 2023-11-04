Wedbush Weighs in on Pinterest, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pinterest in a research report issued on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $708.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.28 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. HSBC began coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.10 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $30.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of -96.69, a P/E/G ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $31.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 59.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,102,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,568,000 after acquiring an additional 412,339 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth approximately $686,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 342,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Pinterest by 14.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,848,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,753,000 after purchasing an additional 885,700 shares in the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $249,164.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,843.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,598 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $249,164.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 227,806 shares in the company, valued at $5,913,843.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 25,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $647,614.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,030,481.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,929,371 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

