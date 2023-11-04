William Blair Comments on Qiagen’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Qiagen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 1st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now expects that the company will earn $2.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Qiagen’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on Qiagen from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Qiagen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qiagen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Qiagen Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:QGEN opened at $39.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $51.18.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $476.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Qiagen by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the first quarter worth approximately $991,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Qiagen by 26.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,229,000 after purchasing an additional 86,591 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Qiagen by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Qiagen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,049,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,440,000 after buying an additional 179,913 shares in the last quarter. 57.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.